WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in a wreck that killed a special agent.

Thirty-five-year-old Ysmael Sandoval faces a slew of charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Police said he failed to yield the right of way when he crashed into an unmarked FDLE vehicle.

It happened near Northwest Seventh Terrace and 127th Avenue, earlier in August.

The crash killed 55-year-old Jose Perez.

It’s the second line-of-duty death in the department’s history.

