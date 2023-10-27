NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a violent carjacking involving a Lyft driver on Oct. 19, authorities said.

According to police, the victim, a 33-year-old Lyft driver, had been brutally assaulted and had her vehicle stolen during the incident.

According to police reports, the victim had picked up Jermiah Vedner Charles, of North Miami, at 11010 NW 7th Avenue and drove him to 12220 Griffing Blvd. Upon arrival, Charles allegedly assaulted the driver, forcing her to exit the vehicle. Charles then reportedly fled in the victim’s 2017 white Toyota Corolla.

A day after the incident, a spokesperson with Lyft sent a statement to 7News that read, “The allegations described are unacceptable and have no place in the Lyft community or in our society. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately reached out to the driver to offer our support. Additionally, the rider’s account has been permanently removed from the Lyft platform, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Police said investigation efforts led police to Charles, with a subpoena to Lyft revealing that the account used for the ride belonged to him.

The victim also reportedly positively identified Charles in a photo lineup.

Officers subsequently found the stolen vehicle parked unoccupied at 14005 W Dixie Hwy, in close proximity to Charles’s residence.

Charles was taken into custody Thursday at his home and transported to the North Miami Police Department.

Despite the arrest, police said Charles denied any involvement in the carjacking. He was later transported to TGK.

