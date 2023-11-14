NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting that claimed the lives of a father and his two sons in North Miami, according to officials.

Pierce Hoempler was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Tuesday following the incident at 12240 NE 5th Ave., Monday afternoon.

According to the police report, Hoempler was fighting with one of the victims, Hector Rivera, in the front lawn area of their apartment complex. The altercation escalated, leading both men to continue fighting on the ground, with Hoempler pinning down Rivera.

Upon witnessing the fight, Hector’s two sons, Jeremy and Frank Rivera, came to their father’s aid. Hoempler then allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and shot all three victims.

Hector sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, while Jeremy and Frank sustained one to two gunshot wounds each.

All three victims succumbed to their injuries, with Hector and Jeremy being pronounced deceased on the scene by Miami Dade Fire Rescue. Frank was pronounced deceased at Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

None of the victims had any weapons on them at the time of the incident, according to police.

Multiple witnesses on the scene were able to identify Hoempler as the shooter and officers later detained and transported him to the North Miami Police Department.

A nearby camera captured the sounds of more than a dozen gunshots.

On Tuesday, Hoempler faced a judge, in which he now faces three counts of second-degree murder.

In response to the tragic event, on Tuesday, neighbors gathered to pay their respects by lighting candles and placing pictures at the doorstep of the family’s apartment. Flowers were also laid on a car windshield a few feet away.

Kassandra Rivera and her family, who were among the first on the scene, expressed their shock and grief.

“My cousin just called my mom and we just rushed over here,” said Rivera. Three people were shot. One’s my uncle, and two are my cousins. All I know is that it was some neighbors or something.”

The judge said he is to be held without bond.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Rivera family. Click here if you would like to donate.

