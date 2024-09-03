MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a South Beach synagogue, according to Miami Beach Police.

Orpheus Korshak faces multiple charges, including making a false report about a bomb, threatening to throw a destructive device and disturbing religious assemblies, all with prejudice.

The charges stem from an incident on Friday night when a bomb threat was reported at the Lubavitch Educational Center and Beit Chabad South Beach on Alton Road.

According to the arrest report, police were alerted after a rabbi discovered a handwritten bomb threat on a U.S. Postal Service envelope attached to the synagogue’s front door.

The note, labeled “Safe House” on one side and “Bomb Threat” on the other, prompted an immediate evacuation of the synagogue during Sabbath services.

Officers from multiple agencies, including Miami Beach Police, SWAT teams, and K-9 units, conducted a thorough search of the building and surrounding areas.

The search yielded no explosive devices, and the area was later declared safe.

Surveillance footage from the scene reportedly led to the identification of Korshak, who was previously arrested by Miami Beach Police.

He was taken into custody after a bulletin was distributed, and he was recognized by an officer.

Korshak refused to provide a statement to detectives during questioning but spontaneously remarked, “That was a warning,” as officers concluded the interview, according to the arrest report.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.