CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they have made an arrest in the case of a luxury car stolen from the driveway of several notable athletes, including University of Miami quarterback, Carson Beck.

Tykwon Deandre Anderson was arrested Friday morning, accused of grand theft.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, basketball player Hanna Cavinder, had their luxury vehicles stolen during the overnight hours of Thursday.

The couple, staying at a $5 million home, woke up to find a Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover missing.

Anderson reportedly committed the home invasion as the two athletes were sleeping.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.