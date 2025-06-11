MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 76-year-old woman dead in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police on Wednesday arrested Rodrick Leon Davis Jr., 33, and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

He is accused of fatally striking Koritza Ortiz with his vehicle Monday morning and fleeing without rendering aid.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 60th Street.

Responding officers found Ortiz unresponsive, with her belongings scattered across the roadway. Miami Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Ortiz was trying to cross Northwest Seventh Avenue from west to east when she was hit by a white 2019 GMC Terrain traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told police the driver did not stop after the collision.

Vehicle debris found at the scene and surveillance footage helped detectives identify the SUV and link it to Davis.

A witness also positively identified Davis in a photo lineup as the driver who fled the scene.

The vehicle was later spotted by the Real Time Crime Center with front-end damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

Davis was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at a home on Northwest 6th Court.

