Arrest made in fatal shooting of Miami Senior High football coach

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have announced a break in the case of the fatal shooting of a high school football coach in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said on Thursday night that they have arrested the person who shot and killed Corey Smith, a teacher and football coach at Miami Senior High School.

As of 10 p.m., detectives have not released the identity of the person who was taken into custody.

Police said Smith was found dead in his home near Northwest 97th Street and 21st Avenue, Monday morning.

