WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy on Saturday night in West Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Christopher Delcarpio faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and firearm-related offenses.

The arrest follows a shooting that occurred Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. in the Tamiami area near Southwest 127th Court and 16th Street.

According to investigators, the incident occurred during a verbal argument between two adults. The dispute escalated when one individual fired a gun, with a stray bullet striking 4-year-old Dylan who was inside a nearby home.

The boy, who was reportedly using an iPad when hit, was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Delcarpio is accused of recklessly firing the gun that injured Dylan.

