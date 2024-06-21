COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested 38-year-old Albert Sistrunk in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Coconut Grove.

Police and fire rescue units responded to reports of a man shot on Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m. at 3320 Douglas Road.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, the victim, identified by neighbors as Chris, was pronounced dead.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the scene, which allegedly showed the victim being confronted by an armed suspect who pistol-whipped him before the firearm discharged, striking him. Police said the suspect then fled in a white Nissan Murano.

Police said they traced the vehicle to an address in Southwest Miami-Dade, where they conducted surveillance and observed Sistrunk, matching the suspect’s description, exiting the residence. Sistrunk was reportedly wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance footage and was taken into custody.

Evidence collected at the scene, including blood-stained clothing, tested positive for blood, the arrest report states.

Sistrunk was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces charges of second-degree murder with a weapon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.