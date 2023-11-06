MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 4-year-old girl to the hospital after, police said, a sibling grabbed a gun and opened fire in what investigators are calling an accidental shooting. The story has taken a new turn as police have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels, a convicted felon, was in possession of the firearm involved in this incident and has been charged accordingly.

Officials said an adult was inside the home at the time of the incident off Northwest 21st Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon. Also inside the residence, detectives said, were the female victim and three other children between the ages of 2 and 6.

“Several people inside of the location screaming,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Police said a sibling picked up the firearm and it went off in the direction of the victim, striking her.

“We got a pediatric trauma alert,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed the young patient to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition, Monday morning.

“We have a small, 4-year-old child now who will not be going to school tomorrow, who will not be enjoying the things that a 4-year-old should be enjoying, because of the negligent firearm ownership,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin. “We need to take this matter seriously.”

“A bullet flies at a very, very fast rate of speed, and you may think you can get to this firearm in time, and obviously, in situations like this, you cannot,” said Martin.

The incident, Martin said, comes after a similar incident at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade involving an unattended gun, back on Sept. 24.

“This is another situation like the situation we had not too long ago within our community where, again, a firearm was left unattended, and a young person was hurt,” he said.

In Sunday’s case, detectives said, the gun was within reach.

“The firearm was being stored in this situation in a manner in which it was accessible to the children, which is how this occurred,” said Martin.

The end result is a young victim who is fighting for her life at the hospital.

“The responsibility of owning a firearm is a great one. It is a constitutional right, but the responsible ownership of that firearm is of greater importance,” said Martin.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.