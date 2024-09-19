FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Johnny Lewis Stevenson Jr., who was trying to break up a fight between two girls in Florida City, police said.

Kentarian Lamont Cross, 22, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening near Northwest 14th Street and First Court after a fight that began on a school bus spilled into the street.

According to police, Stevenson, 47, was attempting to intervene when Cross allegedly opened fire.

Stevenson, the father of one of the girls involved, was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center, where he died during surgery.

Cross was arrested on Wednesday evening and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

