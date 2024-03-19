MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed 40-year-old Tomas Brito.

According to the arrest report, 33-year-old Victor Rubio was driving his 2008 gold BMW 1281 along Southwest 8th Street on March 12 at a high speed when he struck Brito, who was crossing the street.

Police said that Rubio fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid to the victim.

Brito was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center but succumbed to his injuries.

Rubio allegedly turned off his headlights and continued driving after the collision, abandoning the vehicle later.

The BMW, found with extensive front-end damage and suspected blood splatter, had been reported stolen.

Following an investigation, Rubio was positively identified by a witness who saw him entering the vehicle on the night of the crash.

Another witness, a passenger in Rubio’s car, corroborated the events leading up to the hit-and-run.

Rubio was located at his residence and taken into custody on Tuesday.

