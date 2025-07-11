MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was caught and cuffed, held responsible for a hit and run that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Isaleb Anofils struck 82-year-old Austin Noel with his car on June 29th in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 115th Street. The resulting accident caused the victim to be launched 150 feet across the road and the subject’s vehicle to strike a raised center median.

Anofils then exited the vehicle before fleeing the scene, without calling for help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene; however, Noel would unfortunately pass away on the road.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked Anofils down on Wednesday and arrested him.

He is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $27,000 bond.

