WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in regards to a violent attack that took place inside a South Florida UPS store.

The man in custody Thursday evening, is said to have a lengthy history with the law that dates back to 2007.

Officers said Adaya Atum Baki is the man who attacked a UPS employee.

He is said to be the man seen on surveillance cameras going behind the counter and assaulting the UPS store manager. He is also seen holding a gun and pistol whipping him.

The attack occurred at the UPS store in Miami Gardens located along the 19800 block of Northwest Second Avenue, just after 2:50 p.m., Wednesday.

The UPS employee told 7News the disagreement stemmed over an Amazon return of a printer that the customer said was damaged. The customer said he wanted his money back and made threats to try and get it.

Baki has not been booked yet, but police said he is in custody.

The prior arrests Baki has faced include assault on a police officer, openly carrying a weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer.

