MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man was arrested after, police said, he beat a transgender woman to death outside of the Miami City Ballet.

Gregory Gibert faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly fatally assaulting 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos.

According to the arrest report, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, an employee of the Miami City Ballet, located at 2200 Liberty Avenue in Miami Beach, initially found what they thought was someone sleeping near the main entrance.

The employee attempted to wake the victim, only to find no response. The employee reportedly saw blood surrounding Dos Passos and called 911.

First responders from the Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced Dos Passos dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the ballet company revealed chilling details.

According to the arrest report, Dos Passos arrived at the location around midnight and laid down near the entrance. Subsequently, the report states that a black male, later identified as Gibert, was seen on video arriving and surveying the area.

He then retrieved a metal pipe, approached Dos Passos, and struck her repeatedly about the head and face, the report states.

Following the attack, Gibert reportedly discarded the weapon in a nearby trash can and fled the scene.

A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert was issued, describing a black male in a black shirt, red shorts and red shoes.

Detectives, through investigative means, linked Gibert to the crime scene based on physical descriptions and prior arrest records.

Gibert was located at one of his known addresses, reportedly wearing clothing consistent with the surveillance footage, including blood-stained shoes and shorts.

He was subsequently charged and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In the arrest report, police noted that the victim, formerly known as Heitor Doria Dos Passos, had changed her name and gender in October 2023.

It is unclear if the attack was targeted or a hate crime.

