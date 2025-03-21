SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of orchestrating an armed home invasion that left a South Florida jeweler and his family held at gunpoint has been arrested, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies took 35-year-old Wilfredo Antuna into custody on Thursday after linking him to the violent robbery at a home near Southwest 284th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to an arrest report, York Valdez, owner of York Jewelers, was ambushed around midnight on March 13 while standing in his driveway.

Authorities said that armed subjects forced him inside the home, where they restrained him and his family for hours, demanding access to his valuables.

The subjects, who reportedly told Valdez, “We know who you are,” stole high-end jewelry, designer clothing, and the family’s Cadillac before fleeing the scene, according to the report.

Investigators later identified Antuna as one of the assailants and arrested him in Miami, where he was found wearing a stolen Cuban link chain belonging to Valdez, the report states.

He has been charged with multiple felonies, including armed home invasion, kidnapping and robbery.

Authorities are still searching for additional subjects and the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.