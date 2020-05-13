Arrest made in accidental shooting death of 15-year-old Miami girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the accidental shooting death of 15-year-old Arya Gray.

Police have arrested 17-year-old Thalys Gabriel Olivera.

City of Miami Police said they received a call about a shooting inside an apartment in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street.

Gray’s family said she passed away Tuesday morning after she was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

