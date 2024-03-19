MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the murder of Valencia Ashley, whose body was discovered in a field back in 2020.

Police said that on Sept. 2, 2020, officers responded to the area of the 2900 Block of Northwest 215th Street, where Ashley was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

After extensive investigation and community cooperation, police said that Chrishawn Jamaal Escoffery Jr. was identified as one of the suspects involved in Ashley’s murder.

On Friday, detectives, with assistance from the United States Marshals Task Force, arrested Escoffery Jr. pursuant to an arrest warrant.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and is currently held without bond at the Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center.

The Miami Gardens Police Department is searching for additional information about this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

