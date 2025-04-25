NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 39 years after the fatal shooting of a real estate broker in her North Miami Beach office, police have arrested a suspect in the decades-old cold case.

Jeffrey Taylor, 64, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the 1986 killing of Shirley Brant, the owner of Brant Realty Corporation, North Miami Beach Police announced Friday.

On June 13, 1986, Brant was shot while speaking on the phone in her office at 16375 NE 18th Avenue.

A co-worker who witnessed the incident told investigators that two unidentified men entered the office, and one of them—now identified as Taylor—demanded Brant hang up the phone, police said.

A struggle followed, and Brant was shot once. She later died at the now-closed Parkway Regional Hospital.

Despite extensive investigation by North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police at the time, the case went cold.

In 2023, a newly formed Cold Case Unit at the North Miami Beach Police Department reopened the investigation.

Detectives discovered latent fingerprints collected at the scene and resubmitted them for analysis. On March 21, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab confirmed the prints matched Taylor.

Taylor was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.