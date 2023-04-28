MIAMI (WSVN) - An arrest was made Friday after a man was killed in Miami while riding his motorcycle. Elton Suarezmesa is being charged after he fled the scene of the crash.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash along West Flagler Street, near 47th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Edgar Suarez, 50, was the victim of the hit-and-run that was captured by surveillance cameras from a nail salon across the street. Suarezmesa was driving a red Toyota Sedan when he collided with Suarez, pinning him underneath his car, at around 4:30 a.m. According to loved ones Suarez was on his way to work at Miami International Airport at the time.

The driver hopped out of his car seconds after impact and walked around the vehicle. After grabbing several items from the front seat, he took off running.

“He basically left this person lifeless on the floor, did not call 911, did not assist in any way,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz, “so that’s very disturbing that another human being would do that.”

Suarezmesa is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and vehicular homicide.

