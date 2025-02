VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Online threats caused concern on campus for a South Florida school.

The incident occurred at Mast Academy on Virginia Key on Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, an arrest has been made.

Whether or not the person arrested is connected to the school is unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.