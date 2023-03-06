MIAMI (WSVN) - Runners in Miami-Dade County took to the streets in the Baptist Health 305 half marathon and 5K run.

The event was held Sunday morning throughout Miami Beach and the City of Miami.

Runners started at the Julia Tuttle Causeway and went through Wynwood. They ran onto the MacArthur causeway and merged into Alton Road where they headed toward Miami Beach.

“The event today as you can see was very well attended. Record crowd. And a beautiful day, little on the warm side but I think the runners are having a great time celebrating what is March 5 or 305 Day or 305 Weekend as some people say,” said Chief running officer Frankie Ruiz.

Approximately 3,000 participants competed for culture-based award medals.

Crowds of people cheered runners on as the finish line was reached.

