NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a gated community in Northwest Miami-Dade are reeling after burglars smashed their way into more than a dozen vehicles at an apartment complex overnight and took off with expensive valuables, triggering a search for the perpetrators.

Cameras captured shattered windows and ransacked car interiors near the corner of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 77th Terrace, Thursday morning.

7News has leaned the subject or subjects targeted between 17 and 20 vehicles.

More than a mess left behind to clean up, several of these vehicles owners’ told 7News it’s their sense of security that has been shattered to pieces.

“We’ve lived here around six, seven years now. We haven’t had this situation before, so it’s pretty scary to see this,” said a man. “It’s about 20 different cars in total. We had some of our baby’s stuff stolen from the car, which is unfortunate. And as we know, baby items are expensive.”

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more information about their ongoing investigation into these burglaries.

If you have any information on these car break-ins or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects responsible, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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