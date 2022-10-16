MIAMI (WSVN) - An armored truck driver encountered danger on the job in Midtown Miami.

City of Miami Police officers on Saturday surrounded the truck in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Miami Avenue.

7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the window of the truck’s door.

Officers said the driver was in distress when they arrived, but no one was shot.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police continue to investigate.

