MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he was accused of an armed robbery involving the theft of watches. Authorities have detailed the sequence of events that unfolded as the suspect fled the scene, changing his clothes multiple times in an apparent attempt to evade capture.

The incident originated at a store located at 135 E Flagler St. in downtown Miami, where the armed thief, later identified as 64-year-old Billy Charles Williams, stole several watches. Authorities were immediately dispatched to the scene after the theft was reported.

According to officials, Williams exited the store and made a getaway on a bicycle. As officers pursued him, they issued commands for him to halt, but Williams then decided to flee on foot.

During the chase, he let go of the duffel bag that contained 38 Invicta watches. Police officers lost sight of the suspect until a witness provided crucial information that would lead to Williams’ arrest.

The witness reported observing the suspect changing his attire inside the bathroom of a Publix supermarket located at 601 NW 2nd Ave. When officers were told this new information, they apprehended him and took him into custody without incident.

In addition to his detainment, officers recovered the discarded bag of watches, his clothing items, and a weapon.

Williams now faces a range of charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and resisting an officer without resorting to violence.

