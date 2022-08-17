MIAMI (WSVN) - A second suspected robber connected to the shootout that left a Miami-Dade Police officer fighting for his life was shot and killed during a showdown with officers in Miami Springs, police have confirmed.

Miami-Dade Police officers on Tuesday executed a search warrant at the Extended Stay America Suites along Fairway Drive related to Monday night’s shooting.

“He is part of the overall investigation,” said MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez.

Investigators said officers exchanged gunfire at the hotel.

A hotel guest said she heard the suspect.

“[He said], ‘I’m not scared; I’ll kill you all. I’m not scared,'” she said.

Police confirmed the suspect they were looking for was killed.

The latest development on the ongoing investigation comes as MDPD Officer Cesar Echevarry remains in critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center.

Friends and colleagues anxiously wait for any news on their brother in blue.

“There are long days ahead, and we all need to be strong,” said Ramirez. “He’s with his parents right now, he’s with his fiancée, he’s with his sister and with his law enforcement family.

Paramedics rushed the five-year veteran of the department to the hospital after he was injured in a shootout between officers and armed robbery suspect Jeremy Horton near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street, Monday night.

Investigators were looking for a white car involved in an earlier robbery in Dania Beach. Later that evening, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and were led on a short pursuit before the car crashed.

Detectives said Horton took off before he exchanged gunfire with officers. Echevarry and Horton were both struck.

Horton was pronounced dead at the scene, and Echevarry was transported to the hospital.

“We stand together praying for him, and we will not quit. I can tell you that right now,” said Ramirez.

7News has learned Horton has a criminal history.

Police have not elaborated on the incident at the Extended Stay or the suspect who was killed there.

