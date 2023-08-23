NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took an armed man into custody after they established a perimeter in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The incident happened near Northwest 116th Street and North Miami Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

A school in the area, Hubert Sibley Elementary, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police swarmed the scene and took the man, who was barefoot, into custody without incident.

There were no injuries reported.

