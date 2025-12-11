HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man was taken into custody after he barricaded himself at a warehouse in Hialeah, police said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene at West Eighth Avenue and 81st Street, off the Gratigny Parkway, as police and SWAT units surrounded a warehouse unit, just after noon on Thursday.

Investigators said officers were attempting to serve a warrant when the subject armed himself, went to the back of the warehouse and refused to come out.

Detectives have not specified the nature of the warrant they were trying to serve.

Officers set up a perimeter. At around 1 p.m., police confirmed the subject surrendered and was apprehended, but have not provided further details.

