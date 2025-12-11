HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man has barricaded himself at a warehouse in Hialeah after officers tried to serve a warrant, police said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene at West Eighth Avenue and 81st Street, off the Gratigny Parkway, as police and SWAT units surrounded a warehouse unit.

When officers attempted to serve the warrant, investigators said, the subject armed himself, went to the back of the warehouse and is refusing to come out.

Police have not specified the nature of the warrant they were trying to serve.

Officers have set up a perimeter, so they advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.