NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chain of events unfolded late Monday night when a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in West Park, leading to an interstate standoff in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The incident began in the 2700 block of South State Road 7 around 11:52 p.m. when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery. The victim reported that a known individual carjacked her, leading to authorities to issue a Be-On-The-Lookout for the stolen vehicle and suspect.

The pursuit of the criminal extended into early Tuesday, involving both BSO and Miami-Dade Police officers. The chase led to a crash on the off-ramp of Interstate 95 at Miami Gardens Drive, where the suspect barricaded himself.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to police activity, the I-95 Southbound exit to Miami Gardens Drive is closed. Access to I-95 Southbound from Miami Gardens Drive is also closed. Please seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/TfZ1bp3TnX — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 2, 2024

As a result of this incident, all lanes of South I-95 are closed between Ives Dairy Road and the Golden Glades. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes such as Federal Highway, State Road 441 or the Florida Turnpike.

According to Miami-Dade Police, BSO is taking the lead on the operation, but they are determined to intervene if the situation escalates.

