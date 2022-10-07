NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber reportedly dialed up trouble at a cellphone store in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of an armed robbery at the MetroPCS location along Biscayne Boulevard, near Sans Souci Boulevard, at around 1 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured police officers with rifles walking around the parking lot near the business.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.