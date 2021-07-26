MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man armed with a firearm has barricaded himself inside a home in Miami Gardens, police said.

Special response teams from the Aventura Police and North Miami Beach Police departments have joined Miami Gardens Police units at the scene along the 16900 block of NW 25th Court.

Officials said police initially responded just before noon on Monday.

Five hours later, they said, the 94-year-old subject remains barricaded.

Investigators said the man’s family informed them that he suffers from dementia.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.