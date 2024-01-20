MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had a range of felony charges dropped by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

MDPD Officer Miguel Lomeli had been accused by his ex-girlfriend of raping her at her home in Homestead in December.

The charges against the 32-year-old were dropped after the woman refused to provide a statement and told prosecutors that she now believes they were role-playing.

Lomeli remains suspended without pay from the police department as they conduct their own investigation.

