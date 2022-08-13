HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for an armed intruder, who was captured on video has come to an end.

On Saturday, 7News was notified that 18-year-old Omaris James Walton was taken into custody by the Homestead Police Department overnight.

Walton was captured on multiple surveillance and Ring cameras attempting to break into homes and vehicles throughout different Homestead neighborhoods.

According to detectives, they were able to follow up leads which lead them to a family member’s home in Opa-Locka. They were able to close up on Walton which gave him no choice but to authorities.

Walton did cooperate with detectives.

He has been charged with two counts of armed vehicle burglary, one count motor vehicle burglary, and two counts of motor vehicle burglary attempts.

The Homestead Police Department would like to thank the residents of the communities effected who came forward by providing the Ring camera videos.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.