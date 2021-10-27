SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man wanted in connection to an armed home invasion, who was injured during a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-dade, has died at the hospital, investigators said.

Miami-Dade Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Corey Timothy Stanley.

According to detectives, Stanley entered the victims’ home and hit them in the head, Monday afternoon.

“He went in, utilized a rock and beat the victims,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Detectives said he was also armed with a handgun.

Shortly after, officers received a “be on the lookout” for a vehicle connected to the incident.

Zabaleta said officers spotted the car near some shopping plazas in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 115th Avenue, at around 7:15 p.m.

“They see the tag, and they confirm that it is the vehicle,” he said. “They attempt to approach the vehicle, and that’s when the subject utilizes the vehicle to try to hurt and harm the officers.”

It was at this point when, police said, the officers discharged their firearms.

“There were shots fired. The subject was struck, transported to Jackson South [Medical Center],” said Zabaleta.

Christina Garcia described the chaotic scene.

“I heard when he hit the WallMax vehicle there, and then they pinned him from behind,” she said, “and when they pinned him from behind is when the cops came out of the car and surrounded it.”

“The officers did not sustain any injuries,” Zabaleta noted.

Tuesday evening, police confirmed Stanley had succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the suspect was also wanted for violation of probation for second-degree murder out of Sarasota.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

