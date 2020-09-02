Armed crooks steal Rolex watch from SW Miami-Dade man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade man is furious after armed crooks stole his pricey Rolex watch.

The victim said he believes someone he knows tipped off the thieves because they knew exactly where to find him and what he would be wearing on his wrist.

“I’m just grateful this kid didn’t shoot me,” said the victim.

“Money comes and goes. There’s only one life to live.”

Surveillance video shows a man staring down the barrel of a gun in a hold up caught on camera in the man’s own front yard.

“It’s scary, terrifying,” he said.

The victim, who only wants to be identified as Mike, says it all happened Tuesday at around 5 p.m.

“They were watching me,” he said.

He thinks he was followed to his Southwest Miami-Dade home, then the crooks waited down the street.

“They were circling around here, and there was two cars,” Mike said.

When Mike pulls up and gets out of his vehicle, the bad guys are close behind. One gets out with a gun.

“As he was running through here he was asking for my watch, so he knew what he was coming for,” he said.

Not just any watch: a $40,000 Rolex.

“Just got the gun pointed at my face,” Mike said.

Surveillance footage shows Mike handing over the pricey timepiece and putting his hands in the air as the crook with the gun runs away.

Other cameras in the neighborhood caught images of the cars believed to be involved: a black Nissan and an older champagne Honda Accord.

“Somebody knows something,” Mike said.

And he’s hoping someone sees something in this video that will help police catch the crooks.

“God willing, this doesn’t happen again. I know we are going to catch this guy. They will be caught, I’m positive,” Mike said.

If you have any information that will help with the investigation, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may eligible for a $1,000 reward.

