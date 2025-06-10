Miami Police have identified the victim and suspected killer in a deadly stabbing inside a Brickell high-rise, where the victim was found stabbed to death in his sleep and the assailant later died after falling from a nearby construction site.

Police said 17-year-old Dominic Ferrell was found stabbed to death just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 34th floor of the Icon Residences high-rise.

“This is a completely random incident. It’s disheartening to know that it’s a seventeen-year-old that was killed in his sleep. He was asleep in his bedroom when this happened,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

A preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts would reveal that the alleged killer, 26-year-old Kyrill Kehl, bypassed lobby security and slipped into an elevator where he went to the 40th floor of the building and then made his way down, trying the doors of several apartments in the process to see which ones were unlocked.

Woefully, the doors to Ferrell’s apartment were unlocked and Kehl would enter the unit where the victim was sleeping, stabbing him multiple times and ultimately taking his life.

“Went to the 40-something floor trying to open doors, got down to the 34th floor, began to do the same thing and unfortunately, Dominic’s door was open,” said Vega.

A witness was also in the apartment who ran for his life after realizing what had happened.

According to Miami Police, security footage showed Kehl running away from the high-rise and going into a building that was under construction across the street, where police said he then fell to his death. It’s unclear if the fall was intentional or accidental.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim did not know each other and it was a random attack, as Kehl is an Arizona native and was only in town for two or three days.

Officials are urging people to always lock their doors, even for brief moments like checking the mail, as danger can strike in seconds.

“And that’s why we tell people, encourage everyone to lock your doors even if you’re going downstairs to get your mail. Lock your doors,” said Vega.

Police said there is still much to be investigated regarding this crime.

“The case is still not closed, even though, yes, we know who the offender is, we know he’s deceased. We still have to piece everything together and give closure to his family and try to find out what actually led to this. Why this man just randomly went up to this apartment and killed this young man,” said Vega.

Officials are waiting for a toxicology report from the suspect; meanwhile, they will work to determine if mental health played a role in this violent incident.

