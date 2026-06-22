MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Argentina takes the field to square off against Austria, fans gathered to watch the match at a Miami Beach staple.

North Beach, specifically 73rd Street and Collins Avenue, is Argentina territory, and Manolo is a hotspot and fan favorite for Argentinian soccer fans.

The restaurant has been packed with nothing but standing room left since 10 a.m. on Monday, three hours before kickoff.

Fans could be seen waiting outside, many of them in powder blue and white jerseys, to potentially get a spot inside to watch the game and feel the energy and excitement.

There are multiple opportunities on North Beach to watch the games, as there is a watch party at taking place at the Bandshell as well.

The high-stakes game for Argentina and Austria got underway at 1 p.m., and either way it goes, one team will secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup.

“We’re so excited about the game, to see Messi,” said a woman. “We repeat the champion, of course, yeah. We’re absolutely sure about that.”

“Three-zero. Yeah, I think so, 3-0,” said a man. “Oh, it’s difficult, very difficult, but [shushes] silence.”

The optimism from fans on North Beach was only surpassed by the excitement for the big group stage match.

“I think it’s going to be crazy. For me, it’s my first time. I’m here on vacation, I’m not here from Miami, but I think it’s going to be great,” said a fan.

“I think we will win, but we have to play the game instead of talk,” said a young fan.

Argentina and Austria are tied in their group 3-3, so barring a draw, whoever wins would move forward in the World Cup.

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