MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of Argentina’s national soccer team gathered at a popular restaurant in Miami Beach to watch them square off against Egypt in the World Cup.

7News cameras captured a full house at the Manolo location along Collins Avenue in North Beach, just after noon on Tuesday.

The hotspot hit capacity even before the highly anticipated showdown against Egypt even started.

Outside Manolo, groups of fans could be seen standing in the heat, hoping for a chance to get inside to watch the huge round of 16 match.

“Super excited, I came here all the way from Asia, from Mongolia; I flew 25 hours to see the game,” said a fan.

This is the first time the two nations have ever faced off.

Barricades were already up outside in the morning, as large crowds began to form.

All of those fans who don’t make it inside the restaurant are overflowing outside and celebrating as they watch the game.

Friday night, video captured a large crowd outside Manolo as Argentina played Cape Verde.

Employees inside the restaurant said they were expecting an even larger crowd on Tuesday.

They expect everyone to pile into the restaurant and out onto the streets.

Argentina fans have kept busy ahead of Tuesday’s match.

Video from Monday night showed tons of Argentinians supporting Team USA in Seattle, rallying behind them amid their 4-1 loss against Belgium.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, fans inside Manolo said they are excited.

“I’m super excited for this game, I mean, especially after the last game against Cape Verde. No one’s expecting that, but the fact that we were able to pull through from what we went through last time, I’m excited for this one,” said Deandro.

The match started at noon. The winning team will secure a spot in the quarterfinals and face off against the winner of Switzerland versus Colombia.

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