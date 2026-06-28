MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of team Argentina watched in Miami Beach as soccer star Lionel Messi scored his sixth goal and led his team to a 3-1 victory against Jordan in the FIFA World Cup.

He has now scored in seven straight matches during the tournament, with fans celebrating every moment in South Florida.

Hundreds filled Manolo in Miami Beach to watch as Messi delivered a stunning kick and bent a low shot around the wall for his sixth goal of the 2026 World Cup.

The restaurant has once again turned into one of Miami’s biggest World Cup celebration areas.

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