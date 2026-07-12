MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Team Argentina fans gathered on Saturday evening at Manolo in Miami Beach to watch their team in the quarter finals against Switzerland.

The crowd of fans wearing blue and white erupted in cheers as the team scored their first goal, and the celebration continued until Argentina’s victory.

The defending champions beat Switzerland 3-1 and have moved to the semifinals against England.

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