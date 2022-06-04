(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding.

As of Saturday morning, 7News cameras captured flooded streets near Southwest First Avenue and 11th Street in Brickell. Several cars were seen stuck in the area, submerged in a few feet of water.

Officials advise drivers to not drive if it isn’t necessary.

Downtown Miami is also experiencing flooding in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 13th Street, where several cars wereseen stalled out and tow trucks getting around the area.

On and off-ramps to 395 to the MacArthur Causeway is currently shut down Saturday morning.

City of Miami Fire Rescue Special Operations trucks have been seen driving around making sure no drivers are stranded.

In Hollywood, there is flooding in the area east of US-1 south of Sheridan Street north of Hollywood Boulevard around the Hollywood Lakes area.

Hialeah is also dealing with severe flooding Saturday morning, as rounds of rain flooded the streets at mobile home parks near West 14th Lane and 29th Street.

The rough conditions have led drivers to park their cars on high land.

“My car, we have park it all the way in the back, and sometimes the water gets up to our knees,” said Jennifer Larrazaval, who is dealing with the flooding.

“As you can see like, the houses here aren’t that very high, so like you can hear the neighbors get frustrated, because their back yard is like, flooded,” said a resident.

Mobile home park residents have complained about the flooding issue for several years.

In North Miami Saturday morning, cars were seen trying to make their way through Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

The City of Miramar says it will be helping residents prepare for severe flooding by distributing sandbags.

Sandbag distribution will begin Saturday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m at the Adult Day Care Center near Miramar Parkway. Residents must show proof of Miramar residency

The distribution has a six sandbag limit per household.

For a list of sandbag locations, visit here.

Power outages have also been reported in South Florida. As of Saturday morning, there are 975 in Broward County. In Miami-Dade County, there are 1,910 in total.

There are flight cancellations as well.

At Miami International Airport, 10 arrivals and nine departures have been cancelled.

At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, 37 arrivals and 31 departures are cancelled.

Delays are expected. Travelers are advised to plan ahead before heading out.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.