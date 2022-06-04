(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding.

As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.

A 7News viewer captured cellphone video from a high rise showing flooded streets and several cars stuck in the area, submerged in a few feet of water.

As of now, Southwest First Street is currently closed off.

Officials advise drivers to not drive if it isn’t necessary.

Downtown Miami is also experiencing flooding in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 13th Street, where several cars were seen stalled out and tow trucks getting around the area.

A security guard told 7News about 60 cars have been towed.

On and off-ramps to 395 to the MacArthur Causeway is currently shut down Saturday morning.

“It’s been a very busy night. We’ve been at this since five yesterday,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “We’ve seen a lot of flooding. We’re still seeing people out of the road. We’re asking everyone to please still stay inside, there’s a lot of flooding. We don’t want people getting stuck in the water. We have eight high angle rescue vehicles that are out assisting people that are stranded in their vehicles. We’ve seen a lot of abandoned cars. We’ve been about 125 storm related calls since about 1:30 in the morning when this all started to transpire.”

City of Miami Fire Rescue Special Operations trucks have been seen driving around making sure no drivers are stranded.

“There’s still a lot of standing water, it’s gonna take a while. The public works is doing a great job getting the pumps going and identifying the areas where there’s the most flooding that they need to mitigate, so just be patient,” said Sanchez. “If you go out now, you’re going to get stuck in the rain. You’re gonna get stuck in the water and then we’re gonna have too come assist you, which we don’t mind, but we’d rather that you’d just be safe at home right now until we advise that this is finally passed, that the waters have subsided and then you can finally go back out to your regular activities.”

To locate your stranded vehicle, call the @MiamiPD non-emergency number at 305-579-6111. Please have the make and model of the vehicle and the location where it was left. pic.twitter.com/O9wSTkzxky — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) June 4, 2022

In Hollywood, there is flooding in the area east of US-1 south of Sheridan Street north of Hollywood Boulevard around the Hollywood Lakes area.

A flood of trouble is spotted in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning.

Streets are barely visible in the area of Northwest 13th aAenue and 102nd Street following continuous downpours.

Flood waters submerged some cars and reaching the front steps of several homes. Some South Floridians are getting swept up in a sinking situation.

“It’s a lot of water man. It’s a lot of water. I tried to do Uber, working for Uber, and I get stopped in the water,” said Pierre Gilot, who was stranded in the flood waters.

Authorities advise to stay home in order to avoid getting waterlogged in the middle of the street.

Hialeah is also dealing with severe flooding Saturday morning, as rounds of rain flooded the streets at mobile home parks near West 14th Lane and 29th Street.

The rough conditions have led drivers to park their cars on high land.

“My car, we have park it all the way in the back, and sometimes the water gets up to our knees,” said Jennifer Larrazaval, who is dealing with the flooding.

“As you can see like, the houses here aren’t that very high, so like you can hear the neighbors get frustrated, because their back yard is like, flooded,” said Kimberly Valencia, who is dealing with the flooding.

Mobile home park residents have complained about the flooding issue for several years.

In North Miami Saturday morning, cars were seen trying to make their way through Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

The City of Miramar says it will be helping residents prepare for severe flooding by distributing sandbags.

Sandbag distribution will begin Saturday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m at the Adult Day Care Center near Miramar Parkway. Residents must show proof of Miramar residency

The distribution has a six sandbag limit per household.

For a list of sandbag locations, visit here.

Power outages have also been reported in South Florida. As of Saturday morning, there are 821 in Broward County. In Miami-Dade County, there are 2,722 in total.

There are flight cancellations as well.

At Miami International Airport, 20 arrivals and 17 departures have been cancelled.

At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, 32 arrivals and 24 departures are cancelled.

Delays are expected. Travelers are advised to plan ahead before heading out.

