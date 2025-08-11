PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN)– Thousands of students are set to return to South Florida’s Catholic schools on Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of Miami said their teachers and staff across their 65 schools are preparing classrooms and planning lessons for the new school year.

Officials say nearly 37,000 students will be walking the halls of their schools this year as enrollment is up by approximately 800 students.

“So we have of course high expectations for our students and teachers, but we know were going to continue to deliver a wonderful education for all of our students,” said Dr. Jim Rigg, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Miami.

With enrollment rising and new campuses opening, the Archdiocese said the community is ready for another year focused on faith, learning and growth.

