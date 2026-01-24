MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami is preparing to ride for a good cause.

The 14th Annual Archbishop’s Motorcycle Ride is scheduled for Sunday.

The ride will be in support of Saint Luke’s Center, an award-winning clinic and agency of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, that treats adults struggling with addiction.

It will also highlight other treatment and recovery sources during National Substance Use Disorder Treatment Month.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski will be among those participating in the ride.

“Every year, one of the riders will come and say, ‘That place saved my life,’ so there are a lot of people who have benefited from their services and remember it with great gratitude,” said Wenski.

Riders will start in Doral and ride 55 miles to Key Largo.

