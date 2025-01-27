DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of bikers gathered at Our lady of Guadalupe church for the 13th annual Archbishop’s motorcycle ride.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the ride supports recovering addicts and he was happy with the turn out.

“We do it to support Saint Luke’s Addiction Recovery Center which our ministry of Catholic Charities here in the Archdiocese of Miami and it helps people recover from various types of addictions through a residential program next door to Saint Mary Cathedral and its a worthy cause,” said Archbishop Wenski.

After the Archbishop blessed the riders, they sped off, coming to a stop at Saint Justin Martyr church in Key Largo.

