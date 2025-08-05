MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami said he plans to continue to hold services at the migrant detention center “Alligator Alcatraz.” after weeks of negotiations led to getting the green light from the state of Florida.

In an interview with 7News on Tuesday, Archbishop Thomas Wenski said that priests from the Archdiocese of Miami arrived to the site on Saturday and were able to enter the facility without any cameras to provide the first Mass to a full cafeteria of about 150 detainees.

“One of my priests went and he reported it went very well, that the detainees were very grateful and receptive to being able to participate in the Mass,” said Wenski. “We want to affirm their humanity, uplift their dignity, and remind them that God has not abandoned them.”

He said that state officials have allowed priests from the Catholic Church to provide pastoral services aside from Mass after months of back-and-forth.

“We made inquiries to the feds. They said, ‘Call the state’ and when we called the state of Florida, they said, ‘No, call the feds,'” said Wenski.

He said many of the detainees inside the detention camp are religious and are looking for this type of service.

“One of the corporal works of mercy is to visit those that are in prison,” said Wenski.

\Following Saturday’s Mass, other groups from different faiths gathered outside the gates of “Alligator Alcatraz” on Sunday to pray for those inside.

“We want them to know they’re not forgotten, and they are loved and remembered,” said the Rev. Arthur Jones III with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Myers.

Many of them told 7News they are advocating for better conditions inside and for solutions for people who haven’t committed any crimes.

It is something Archbishop Wenski also agrees with and has long spoken out about.

“At the same time, we continue our advocacy for a more enlightened immigration policy that doesn’t just rely on enforcement only,” said Wenski.

Wenski added they may also be hosting additional services for the staff who work at the detention center in the coming sessions.

