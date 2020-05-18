Archdiocese: Dade, Broward churches to reopen beginning May 26, Tuesday in Monroe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Catholic churches in Miami-Dade and Broward counties may resume holding services as soon as next week, and houses of worship in Monroe County can start Tuesday, the Archdiocese of Miami said.

In a letter released Monday night, Archbishop Thomas Wenski confirmed churches in Miami-Dade and Broward will be allowed to celebrate Masses beginning on Tuesday, May 26.

The public celebration of the Mass will resume at the Church of the Little Flower and throughout the Archdiocese on Tuesday, May 26. More details to come. Here is a letter from Archbishop Wenski: pic.twitter.com/pdOjgpRW7n — Father Manny Alvarez (@FrManny) May 18, 2020

In Monroe County, services will be allowed beginning this Tuesday, the archbishop said.

Wenski’s letter detailed the safety precautions parishioners must adhere to at all times. They include:

Social distancing at all times. Everyone must stay six feet apart, with the exception of family members from the same household.

Congregants are asked to refrain from holding hands during prayer or while exchanging the sign of peace.

Priests and other church officials will not wear masks while on the altar, but ministers will wear masks while distributing holy communion.

In terms of church occupancy, houses of worship are advised to stay between 25% and 30% capacity. Parish priests may increase the number of services to accommodate parishioners.

“Good judgment and reason should guide your decision as to when you should resume coming to Sunday Mass,” wrote Wenski in his letter.

The Archdiocese of Miami suspended Masses back on March 16 as a measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

