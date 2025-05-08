MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Catholics are celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV, the church’s first American pope.

Parishioners were inside Mass at St. Martha Catholic Parish in Miami Shores when news broke that there was white smoke coming from the chimney, early Thursday afternoon.

“My trusted just whispered in my ear that there’s been white smoke,” said Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

The news hit close to many of the faithful in South Florida.

“A special moment.” said a parishioner.

Rosie Anderson, another parishioner at St. Martha, said she was optimistic.

“Right as I was going down to communion, I saw the announcement,” she said. “‘Habemus Papam.’ We’re very happy.”

Pope Leo is the 267th pope of the Catholic Church. He is said to be socially progressive.

“I told the people that their prayers must have been very effective, because the white smoke came out while we were praying at Mass,” said Wenski.

Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, was largely beloved for his humanitarian approach to issues on the hearts of the South Florida community.

Wenski said Leo’s name may indicate a similiar path.

“Leo the Great, the first pope called Leo, was the one that that stopped Attila the Hun when he was about to sack Rome. So he held back the barbarians, and perhaps in this world today, we need somebody to hold back the barbarians as well,” said Wenski.

With South Florida home to one of the most diverse and predominantly Latin populations in the country, parishioners are hopeful that the newly elected pope will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, taking a more humanitarian approach when it comes to issues like immigration, social justice and capital punishment.

“The church teaches about the human dignity of all people, from conception to natural death, and that’s why we promote a consistent ethic of life, protecting life in the womb, opposing the death penalty, advocating for the rights of migrants, et cetera,” said Wenski.

Anderson said all South Florida Catholics have a voice in the church.

“We get guidance from the pope, absolutely. There’s no question about it. But all of us have a part in this, and we have a part in this, right here on the street with our brothers and our sisters,” she said.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Wenski mentioned Pope Leo is 69 years old, which is in the mid-range of ages of cardinals who were up for election. He hopes that just like his age, Leo’s guidance falls right in the middle.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.