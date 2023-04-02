MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami celebrated Palm Sunday with a special Mass.

7News cameras captured Archbishop Thomas Wenski as he blessed the palms outside of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Miami.

The Mass marked the beginning of Holy Week.

“This week commemorates Jesus’ Passover from death to life and our Passover with Jesus, where we have died with Christ,” said Wenski. “We believe that we also shall rise with Him to new life.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.